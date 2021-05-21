Mandsaur: Aanganwadi and mini Aanganwadi workers not getting salaries, organisation demands benefits

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Aanganwadi and mini Aanganwadi workers, assistants, Asha and Usha workers have not received salaries, which has made it difficult to meet their monthly household expenses.

State convener of Narishakti Aanganwadi Karyakarta Sahayika Sangathan Shyam Sonawat said they all work as corona warriors but have not received benefits latter get. He demanded that Rs 50 lakh be given to family and appointment on compassionate grounds if they die due to Covid-19.

He said workers kept on working and many of them tested corona positive. “But still they have not been paid salaries for past several months due to which thousands of workers are facing financial difficulties in running their household,” he said.

During ongoing pandemic, they are doing surveys, distributing medicines. “If the problem of salary is not resolved soon, then thousands of Aanganwadi, mini Aanganwadi workers, Asha, Usha workers of the state will go on an indefinite strike,” Sonawat said.