Mandsaur: 50,000 farmers suffer losses due to untimely rain, says initial survey report

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA, Collector and SP along with Kisan Morcha national vice president and other concerned officials have conducted a crop survey to assess the crop loss due to the unseasonal rains.

In the initial reports, it was revealed that around forty thousand hectares of crops have suffered 20 to 40 per cent loss. The number of farmers to have suffered the loss is more than 50,000. The figures are likely to increase in the final survey report.

Unseasonal rains accompanied by hailstorm due to fluctuation in weather has resulted in severe crop loss of Rabi crops across the Mandsaur district. Untimely rain and hailstorm damaged standing crops of opium, gram, wheat, garlic, flaxseeds, and pulses, leaving local farmers distressed.

Farmers and local leaders have appealed that a survey to assess crops loss be conducted and have demanded compensation on the basis of the assessment of the damaged crops. On which government ordered crop loss survey.

Local farmers wait to get crop insurance claims

At least a month has passed yet farmers are waiting to get the full insurance claims under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

As per information, a claim amount of over Rs 200 crores out of claims worth Rs 350 crores is still pending due to ëpayment failure and delay in state subsidy. Farmers have been facing hardship to get insurance claims and visiting banks and corporative for the same purpose. Payment failure is one of the most cited reasons for the non-payment of claims.

District Central Cooperative Bank manager told that payment failures occur due to errors in banking details essential for money transfer such as mismatch in name in bank accounts, IFSC code, account number, dormant bank account etc, in the transfer of claims amount. He assured that the issue would be resolved at the earliest

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:05 AM IST