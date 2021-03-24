Mandsaur: 31 corona patients identified in city, more than 3,000 cases in district

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The city recorded 31 new corona cases on Tuesday, according to official reports. It was the day when public awareness campaign to contain Covid-19 commenced in the district.

On Tuesday, 18 positive cases were reported by Ratlam Medical College while 13 were found positive in Mandsaur hospital. More than 100 positive cases were reported in a week’s time though only three corona positive cases were registered in first week of February. At present, there are 104 active cases.

The first corona positive case in the city was found on April 6, 2020. The district has 3,152 Covid cases, at present. About 36 people died of pandemic. Besides, many native people of Mandsaur died due to infection in Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Udaipur, Ahemdabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and other places.

According to information,77,319 samples have been taken so far in the district. A total of 3012 patients have been discharged after treatment.