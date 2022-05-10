Mandsaur: 3 minor girls drown while taking bath in pond

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor girls belonging to the same family drowned while taking bath in a pond in Daloda village of the district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am in the water body located in the village under the Sitamau police station limits. Local police informed that all three girls were aged between 13 and 15 years and the two of them were siblings.

The deceased were identified as Aarti (15), daughter of Prakash Kushwah, her younger sister Gayatri (13), and Radha (14), daughter of Lalram Kushwah.

Their family members said that four girls from their family went to take bath at the pond in the morning. Eyewitnesses who were present on the spot informed that after one girl started drowning, three other girls attempted to save her, but three out of four girls went into the deep water and died.

On getting the information about the incident, the police along with divers rushed to the spot and received the bodies from the pond. The police sent the bodies for the post mortem.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:26 PM IST