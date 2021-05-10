Mandsaur: 1 booked under National Security Act for black marketing oxygen cylinders

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against a person under National Security Act on Sunday for selling oxygen cylinders in black market. Accused Vinay is resident of Harijan Basti, Madarpura.

An order to this effect was issued by collector Manoj Pushp following a report submitted by Superintendent of Police.

In last one month, there have been regular complaints against black marketing of oxygen cylinders. District Congress backward cell president Deepak Singh Chouhan had first pointed out that certain people at district hospital were involved in black marketing. He had brought it to notice of district administration and district hospital management.

Administration and police then constituted a joint team. City police station incharge Amit Soni said a person was caught selling oxygen cylinders in black market. The police seized a filled oxygen cylinder. The police have come to know about the links and names of oxygen black marketeers and working on it.