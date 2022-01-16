Mandleshwar: Police arrest drug peddler

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The city police arrested one drug peddler with contraband worth Rs 20 lakh from him on Sunday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pankaj alias wanted, 22, son of Omprakash Panwar, a resident of Sherpur locality under Chandan Nagar police station in Indore.

According to reports, Mandleshwar police station in charge Gopal Nigwal has got a tip-off about the peddler from Indore searching for a customer on Friday. After the the police swung into the action and began search operation at Somakhedi Fanta.

The police nabbed the person on the basis of information about motorcycle number and his physical look.

After frisking, police recovered 200 grams of smack from the possession. Later, the peddler revealed his real identity and other details during the interrogation.

Nigwal said that the accused was booked under Section 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

