Mandleshwar: Peddler held with smack worth Rs 20L

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip a drug peddler was held with contraband worth Rs 20 lakh in Mandelshwar .

Mandleshwar police said the accused has been identified as Pankaj alias Wanted, 22, son of Omprakash Panwar, a resident of Sherpur in Indore.

After receiving a tip on Friday Mandleshwar police station in-charge Gopal Nigwal launched a search operation at Somakhedi Fanta and nabbed the accused.

A total of 200 grams of smack was recovered from his possession. The peddler was booked under Section 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:11 PM IST