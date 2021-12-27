Mandleshwar: NGO gets Nanaji Deshmukh Award for making poor children self-reliant

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Culture has selected Narmada-Nimad abhyudaya rural management and development association for the Rashtriya Nanaji Deshmukh Award.

Association director Bharati Thakur said that the award was launched in 2012 by the state government to felicitate a person or institution for their work to on social and cultural harmony, spiritual tradition, society, development and culture.

The association will be feted with Rs 2 lakh, an award plaque, a shawl and a shrifal. Thakur said that the date of felicitation ceremony will be conveyed by the directorate.

Association has been imparting education and moral values reflecting Indian culture among the poor children of the forest dwellers for years. Thakur said that receiving this award is a matter of great pride.

Initiatives

Association is committed to free vocational education up to high school for poor children. Children from economically weaker families are trained for self-employment under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat campaign. The institute also provides free accommodation and food to more than 450 students currently studying here.†Students have also made furniture for the institution, implementing their skills gained through education. About 35 cows are also reared in the gaushala of the institute.

The institute is affiliated to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. It has been carrying out construction of solar dryers and soil testing in the institute.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:52 PM IST