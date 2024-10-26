Mandi Road Made One-Way With Back Gate Exit Arrangements In Bikangaon

Picasa

Bikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the significant traffic congestion caused by bumper arrivals at Krishi Upaj Mandi, the mandi administration took swift action to alleviate traffic jam issues. Free Press prominently published a report regarding the same on October 20. Earlier, heavy rains caused a major setback at Mandi, leaving thousands of quintals of soybean and maize unsold.

The farmers expressed their frustration over the negligence of the mandi administration, which failed to address their concerns. The condition worsened due to waterlogging and poor cleanliness. The farmers raised concerns about the mandi committee’s failure to maintain proper drainage.

This made it difficult for the farmers to find space to park their bullock carts. The situation was further exacerbated by a lack of water and fodder for the animals. As a result of which, the mandi road now has been declared one-way and an exit was arranged through the rear gate for easing the long queues of vehicles outside mandi.

The mandi has seen a remarkable influx of produce on Friday with 5,120 bags of soybean, 6,100 bags of maize and various other goods. Despite the auction continuing late into the evening, 5,000 bags of soybean remained unsold. The price of soybean reached a record high of Rs 5,366 per quintal, boosting farmers to bring their produce to the market.

This price surge, coupled with a cash payment system—allowing immediate cash payments up to Rs 2 lakh—has made Bhikangaon Mandi an attractive option for farmers. Kisan Sangh state convenor Shyam Singh Pawar urged to shift auction time one hour earlier to facilitate quicker procurement during the festival season.