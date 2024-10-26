 Mandi Road Made One-Way With Back Gate Exit Arrangements In Bikangaon
Earlier, heavy rains caused a major setback at Mandi, leaving thousands of quintals of soybean and maize unsold.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Bikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the significant traffic congestion caused by bumper arrivals at Krishi Upaj Mandi, the mandi administration took swift action to alleviate traffic jam issues. Free Press prominently published a report regarding the same on October 20. Earlier, heavy rains caused a major setback at Mandi, leaving thousands of quintals of soybean and maize unsold.

The farmers expressed their frustration over the negligence of the mandi administration, which failed to address their concerns. The condition worsened due to waterlogging and poor cleanliness. The farmers raised concerns about the mandi committee’s failure to maintain proper drainage.

This price surge, coupled with a cash payment system—allowing immediate cash payments up to Rs 2 lakh—has made Bhikangaon Mandi an attractive option for farmers. Kisan Sangh state convenor Shyam Singh Pawar urged to shift auction time one hour earlier to facilitate quicker procurement during the festival season.

