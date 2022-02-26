Manawar: Election office of Sachin Kushwaha inaugurated

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The election office of BJP councillor candidate Sachin Ramesh Kushwaha for Ward No 12 by-poll, was inaugurated near the Banknath Temple.

Former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, BJP district president Rajiv Yadav, by-poll in-charge Rameshwar Patidar Karoli and others addressed the gathering. They highlighted the development works done by the state and central government.

The dedicated workers of Ward No 12 including Dr Manoj Patidar, Hari Om Patidar, Ramesh Kushwaha and others welcomed the guests and leaders. BJP town vice president Akash Navlakha conducted the programme and BJP district vice president Rameshwar Patidar proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:32 PM IST