Manawar: Dhaba on government land demolished

FP News Service
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A team removed encroachment on 800 square-feet of land at Khalghat road on Monday. The team reached the spot with a JCB and demolished restaurant (Dhaba) on government land worth crores of rupees.

Operators Sherubuddin and Shamim were running Hotel Yadgar on municipal corporation land near PWD office for a long time.

Some permanent construction work was underway when a team of municipality, revenue department and police reached the spot to remove the encroachment. SDM Shivangi Joshi, SDOP Dheeraj Babbar, CMO Pradeep Sharma, TI Brijesh Kumar Malviya, Gandhwani TI Neeraj Birthare along with Gandhwani, Bakaner, Dharampuri and local police were present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:02 AM IST
