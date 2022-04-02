Manawar: Despite 6-km pipeline costing Rs 64 lakh this village remains dry

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging the failure of the Public Health Department (PHE) in providing adequate drinking water to them, residents of Dewla and surrounding villages including women on Friday staged a demonstration bracing the scorching heat here on the Singhana-Manawar Marg.

In a memorandum addressed to the chief minister, villagers claimed that no proper arrangement has been made for clean drinking water in the village since independence.

PHE department has laid a six-kilometre long pipeline in the village at a cost Rs 64 lakh but not a single drop of water has been received yet and poor people are forced to fetch water from far-flung areas. The villagers demanded that a PVC pipeline should be laid from the Man dam to solve the water scarcity in the village and provide potable water to residents.

On receiving information, various district officials including SDM Shivangi Joshi, CEO Laxman Singh Dindori, station-in-charge Neeraj Birthare and PHE officials reached the protest site and pacified the protestors.

A number of protesting women were in tears as water has not been supplied in many areas for the past 40 years. The protesting women also raised the issue of hygiene because of the scarcity of water.

