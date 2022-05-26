e-Paper Get App

Manasa: Police put CCTV grab of thieves on social media to know identity

Farmer robbed of Rs 7.5 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants robbed a farmer of Rs 7.5 lakh after he withdrew his Kisan Credit Card money from Punjab National Bank (PNB). Manasa police informed that the incident was reported on Wednesday and the police put a CCTV grab of the accused duo running away with cash on social media so that they could get a clue about the robbers.

According to the complainant Kunwar Lal, son of Nandaji Dhangar, a resident of Hathunia village under Kukdeshwar police station had gone to the PNB to withdraw money. The complainant informed that after moving out of the bank, he gave Rs 9,000 to his son and kept the rest of the money in a bag and sat in front of the bank. Just then two unidentified miscreants approached him and threw some substance on him. As he went to wash his clothes at the nearby ice cream shop putting the bag containing money on the handcart nearby, the accused fled the spot with the bag. The farmer said that this money was to be used to repay his loan and to buy necessary items.

