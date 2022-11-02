Manasa: 2 get 10-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling narcotics

Representative Image |

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a woman were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a court here on Tuesday for smuggling drugs. Satish Chandra Malviya, Special Judge (NDPS Act, 1985) ordered the convicts, Sajjan Singh Rajput (28), a resident of Raisinghpura, Manasa tehsil, Neemuch district and Mayabai Bhil (25), a resident of Devrikhwasa, Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Giving further information, additional public prosecutor Gulab Singh Chandrawat said that 1 kg 900 gram of opium was recovered from their possession at Alhed Fanta area of Manasa tehsil on September 26, 2013. The opium was kept inside a bag under the driver's seat of their car. A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the police arrested the accused and took them into custody. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses to prove its case. In its order, the court observed that the prosecution was successful in proving its case against the two and held them guilty for the offences and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act with a fine of Rs 1 lakh

Read Also Manasa: Dhakad writes to CM for compensating farmers for crop loss