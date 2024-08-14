Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Stabbing Nepalese Woman To Death In Rau

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has sentenced a person to life in prison for stabbing a Nepal woman to death. The incident had taken place in 2022 and police had managed to nab the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

The accused had gone to meet a friend, who lived in an apartment where the victim also used to reside, on March 4, 2022 in Gurukul Colony, Luniyapura Rau.

The accused, who reached the first floor looking for his friend, accidentally opened the woman's flat’s door leading to a dispute between the former and the latter. In a fit of rage, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the woman to death and fled the scene. District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the court of additional sessions judge Jitendra Singh Kushwaha pronounced the verdict in the case on August 10.

Accused Virendra Lodhi (24), a resident of Sagar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment under section 302 and a fine of Rs 2000 has also been imposed. The deceased, Krishnaj’s husband Govind had lodged an FIR stating that he was informed over the phone by his neighbour that his wife has been stabbed.

Govind, who works as a cook at a restaurant, reached the house along with his restaurant owner and co-worker only to find his wife lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a private hospital where she died during treatment.