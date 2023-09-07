Man Poisons Two Infant Sons To Death Before Suicide Bid | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over an argument with family, a man poisoned his two sons – Chirag (4) and Lakshya (2) to death in Manpur area of Indore district on Wednesday. The man too had consumed poison and was undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

The police are waiting to record his statement to ascertain the truth. SP (rural) Sunil Mehta said that Manohar of Julvania village under Manpur police station worked as a plumber.

A few days ago, his wife had gone to her parents’ house Nalchha in Dhar district after an argument. She had left her two kids behind with Manohar’s parents. Mehta further said that on Tuesday, Manohar reached Nalchha and asked his wife to return to their home.

However, she refused. This led to another round of argument between the couple. In a fit of rage, Manohar gave poison to both his kids before consuming the same. While Chirag died on Tuesday, Lakshya died during the course of treatment on Wednesday.

The SP further said that the spot where Manohar administered poison to his two children was yet to be ascertained. Stating that investigation was underway, he said that a case would be filed after receiving investigation and autopsy reports.

