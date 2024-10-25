Man From Jhalawar Held With MD Drug Worth Rs 95 Lakh In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Rajasthan was arrested with MD drug worth Rs 95 lakh from the Sarafa area on Thursday. Police believed that the accused was passing from the area and was going to other states to deliver the drug.

Earlier too, the accused had given the drug to two persons, who were arrested by the police in the city on October 16 with MD drug worth Rs 50 lakh.

On the instruction of DCP Rishikesh Meena and under the guidance of Additional DCP (zone-4) Anand Yadav, a team of Sarafa police caught a person named Farukh Khan of Jhalawar in Rajasthan from near Rajwada area. Information was received that the accused on a bike was carrying drugs and was going to deliver the same to someone in the city and other states.

During a search, two packets containing about 989 grams of MD drug worth Rs 95 lakh and about 1.7 kilograms of poppy husk were recovered from him. His two mobile phones and a bike were also seized by the police. The accused also informed the police that he had provided the drugs to Paras Basod and Rinku Chowdhary, who were arrested on October 16. The accused had also revealed the name of Faukh before the police.

After Paras and Rinku’s arrest, a police team was sent to Jhalawar for the investigation. The team gathered information about the network of the accused leading to the arrest. All the accused are being questioned further.