Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Another leopard attack in MP

FP News Service, Dhar

Two persons, including a minor girl, were injured in a leopard attack reported in Nalchha block of Dhar district on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at Hedri village at around 7 am, when Chhagan, 56, along with his wife and granddaughter Manisha, 9, slept outside their hut. Before they could react, a big cat attacked them injuring Chhagan and his minor granddaughter.

Chhagan who got a cut on his face was brought to the hospital along with the minor and are undergoing treatment. Fortunately, neither of the two patients was seriously injured.

Chhagan’s wife informed that the leopard, which was hidden in the bushes, first attacked her, but Chhagan saw him and alerted her. Failing to attack a woman, the spotted big cat attacked Chhagan and the girl. For about three minutes, Chhagan fought with the leopard. In the meantime, he got cut marks on the face and chest.

Leopard targeted the girl after grandfather

Meanwhile, the leopard left Chhagan and attacked Manisha. She has suffered an injury in her right eye. As soon as villagers heard the grunt of the big cat, they rushed to the spot and tried to drive the leopard away.

As villagers cordoned off the entire area, a leopard was hidden inside Chagan’s house. As soon as the leopard went to the house, Chagan’s kin and other villagers locked the door of the house and alerted a team of the Forest Department.

Rescue on

Zone assistant Neemkheda and staff Naval Singh Nargesh told FPJ that they have sent the team to the village. At the same time, the team has left for the village from Indore for a rescue operation.

A big accident averted

Elders tried saving the girl

Chhagan’s wife said that as soon as the leopard attacked, we did not understand anything at that time. Both of them struggled to get the girl released from the leopard's clutches. She said that as soon as the leopard left the girl, due to the noise of locals running into the house, we immediately locked the door of the house. She said that if the leopard does not enter the house, then a big accident could have happened.

Meanwhile, duty doctor of the district hospital, Dr Rajendra Verma, said that it is not yet clear whether the attacker is a leopard or other animal.

In the incident, Chhagan suffered injuries on his face, lips and tongue, as well as claw marks on his chest and neck. Manisha has suffered an injury in her right eye. Both the patients have been admitted and undergoing normal treatment, Dr Verma added.

