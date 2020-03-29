Man dies, family claimed COVID-19 suspected

A patient who had been referred from a private hospital died in MRTB Hospital on Saturday noon.

He was taken to the hospital but he succumbed during treatment. The patient was resident of Noorani Nagar and his family members alleged that he was suspected of COVID-19. “He was brought to the hospital three days back but was sent back home. We brought him again onSaturday but he died. He was suspected of COVID-19,” family members alleged.

However, Dr Rahul Rokade denied the same and said that the patient was not taken by a private hospitaldue to which he came to MRTB. “He was suffering from other ailments. We started his treatment afterseeing his conditions but he succumbed. There was nothing like COVID-19 suspected and no sampleswere taken,” he added.