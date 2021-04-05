Ujjain: Man commits suicide after ‘killing’ wife

Ujjain: Chaos prevailed in the area, after bodies of a young couple were found in their house located in Durga Colony, early on Monday.

Police suspect that the man committed suicide after killing his wife. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Chimanganj Mandi police said, bodies of Vinod (28) son of Mohanlal Solanki and his wife Shivani (25) were recovered at about 9.30 am from the second floor of their house which is located near Idgah.

Vinod’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of the room while his wife’s body was lying on the bed. The room was found locked from inside.

According to police, both had entered into the wed lock over two years ago. According to sources, Vinod was youngest among three brothers. His father is a retired employee of power company.

“Heated debates and physical aggression were a common affair among the couple,” said a source.

Sources alleged that the dispute over ancestral property was the reason for the friction between the man and his wife. It is likely that couple had their last altercation on the fateful night,” sources said.

Vinod was a mechanic while Shivani was a house wife. He brought her from her parent’s in Mandsaur a few days ago.

Police said, a thin rope was recovered from the spot which suggests that Vinod strangulated his wife. He also tried to hang Shivani, but failed to do so, said a cop.

He then hanged himself with the ceiling of the roof and committed suicide, added the cop. A case has been registered and further probe is on.