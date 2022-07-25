Man beaten to death by sister’s in-laws in Neemuch

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten to death allegedly by his sister’s in-laws here at Javi village of Neemuch district on Sunday.

According to case details, the incident took place under city police jurisdiction. The deceased has been identified as Prabhulal Gayri, a resident of Sunthod village of Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur. He along with Asharam had gone to drop their nieces Chanchal and Bhumika at their house in Javi when their sister’s in-laws attacked Prabhuram and brutally beat him.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and the injured was taken to a medical facility. Owing to severe injuries, he was referred to Udaipur for further medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. His kin reached the city police station on Sunday morning along with his body and demanded justice.

According to the kin, Omprakash Dhangar, a resident of Javi, used to harass Maina and her two daughters Chanchal and Bhumika as he had wanted a boy. As a result of which, the daughters were staying with Prabhulal. Upon repeated requests of his sister’s in- laws, Prabhulal had gone to Javi to drop his niece's home when he was brutally attacked. Neemuch City police station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat has promised prompt action and arrest in this case.

