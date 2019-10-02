Man arrested for eloping with sister-in-law, three kids

Mhow:

A man who had eloped with his sister-in-law was arrested by a police team of Bihar from Mhowgaon on Tuesday morning.

According to Mhow police, a team of Bihar police, accompanied by the local cops, arrested Kamlesh Jha (35) resident of Saharsa in Bihar from the Krishnapura locality of Mhowgaon. He had eloped with his wife’s elder sister and her three children around a year and a half ago. The eldest of the three children is 12-years old.

Kamlesh and children were brought to the police station and then Arti, the mother of these three children was taken into custody from a factory in Pithampur where she was working.

Jalaj Jha, Arti’s husband said he runs a business in Kolkata and comes home only once a week. As Kamlesh was married to his wife Aarti’s younger sister, he used to visit his house frequently for various household works. He said soon a love affair started between. When neighbours gave him information about the affair, he objected to it and there was tension in the household for over three months following which, following which Arti and Kamlesh eloped, along with the three children.

All five were produced in the court, after which their custody was given to Bihar police.