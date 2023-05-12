Malwa Utsav: Bonalu dance of Telengana to be presented today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People are enjoying the ongoing Malwa Utsav and buying handicrafts as most of the products on display are not available in the shops in the city.

Lok Sanskriti Manch's convenor and MP Shankar Lalwani said that the Utsav will organise an art exhibition on May 12, 13, and 14 between 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the Lalbagh campus under the direction of Ekta Mehta.

Free training of Lipp Art, Tribal Jewellery and Madhubani Art will be given by Barkha Bhavsar, Sheetal Thakur, Nishma Singh Base, and Pronita Lunawat.

Cultural programme

Pawan Sharma and Ritesh Piplia said that folk dance Ghodi Pathai of Baiga tribe was presented at the venue. The famous dance Tipni of Gujarat's Chorvad district was also preformed, in which about 16 men and women danced with wooden sticks in hand while carrying an umbrella.

Event Today

Satish Sharma and Nitin Tapadia of Lok Sanskriti Manch said that on May 12 the craft fair will start at 4:00 pm and the cultural evening will be from 8:00 pm in which Bonalu dance of Telangana, Naurata of Bundelkhand, Badhai, Ghodi Pathai of Baiga tribe, Kathiawadi. There will be performances of Raas, Garba and Kathak.