Malwa Utsav 2023: Karnataka Guv and Mayor to inaugurate Malwa Utsav in Indore on Tuesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to depict the glorious folk culture of the country, Lok Sanskriti Manch is going to organise ‘Malwa Utsav’ which will begin from May 9 at Lalbagh. It will continue till May 15.

The festival will be dedicated to tribal dance and folk art. The Malwa festival will be inaugurated at 4 pm in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Deepak Lavangde, secretary of Lok Sanskriti Manch, said that the stage of Malwa Utsav is dedicated to Kopeshwar Shiva temple of Khidrapur near Kolhapur, Maharashtra, which is actually a fine example of Chalukya Devalaya architecture. The entire temple has a heaven pavillion with many pillars. The stage is decorated in the form of a temple where folk artistes will perform.

Gujarat Pavillion will be centre of attraction

Vishal Gidwani, Ritesh Patni and Ritesh Piplia of Lok Sanskriti Manch said that in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, Industrial Extension Cottage is setting up a series of stalls of famous handicrafts and handlooms of Gujarat in Malwa Utsav this year, in which patola, shawl, kuchi embroidery, ajrakh block print, bandhej, zari zardosi, pearl items, chaniyacholi, toran bandhanwar, leather and wooden articles, metal crafts, nail painting, jewellery and accessories and copper bells are to be displayed. For this, 50 stalls are being set up.