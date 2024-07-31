Malpha School Case: Action Unveils Rural Educational Irregularities, Collector Takes Swift Action On Absentee Principal Complaint

Representative Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move to address educational irregularities, Barwani collector Rahul Fating took prompt action upon receiving a complaint about the absence of principal Alok Sisodia from the Higher Secondary School in village Malpha, near Khetia.

Known for his unwavering commitment to education, collector Fating immediately instructed the administrative staff to investigate the matter. Responding swiftly to the collector directives, BEO Arun Mishra and tehsildar Sunil Sisodia promptly visited the Malpha School.

Upon arrival, BEO Mishra inspected the attendance register and gathered the necessary information from the present teacher. He discovered that principal Alok Sisodia had been absent for two consecutive days.

Read Also Bhopal: Three Children Drown In Newly Constructed Pond In Berasia

Mishra, alongside tehsildar Sisodia, also noted that the school had recently relocated to a new building, which had not yet been inaugurated. The road leading to the school was found to be muddy and in poor condition.

Mishra confirmed that the collector received a complaint regarding the school, prompting his visit. "We found that principal Alok Sisodia was absent for two days. The attendance register and other records have been checked, and a report is being prepared for submission to the senior office for further action," Mishra stated.

The Higher Secondary School in Malpha has been under scrutiny recently due to its abysmal academic performance, with a reported zero percent pass rate in the last session. Despite the government disbursing around Rs 72 lakh in salaries during the academic year, the school's results were nil. This has raised concerns about potential irregularities in rural education.

Collector Fating, who had recently instructed teachers and principals to ensure their presence in schools, has now initiated an investigation into the matter.

The villagers have expressed their gratitude to collector Fating for his prompt action and commitment to improving education in the area.

The collector's swift response highlights the administration's dedication to addressing educational neglect and ensuring accountability among school officials. The investigation is ongoing, and further action is anticipated based on the findings.

For the students of Malpha and their parents, this intervention brings hope for a more accountable and effective educational environment, paving the way for better academic outcomes in the future.