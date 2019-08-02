Making Indore a safer place; Panic buttons for women, 3k CCTVs to check crime

Indore: In a bid to make Indore safer for women, district administration has decided to install panic buttons at six crowded locations of the city. In case of any problem, women can press the button to call the police for their aid. Besides, 3,000 CCTVs to would be installed in the city to keep a tab on criminals and control the traffic.

This was announced by collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav while reviewing security arrangements in the city at AICSTL Office on Thursday. IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh and SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra were also present in the meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Jatav said that CCTVs would help police keep an eye on criminals. The installation work would be done jointly by the IMC and the police department under the Smart City Project. These cameras would go a long way in controlling crime. Contd. on P10

The cameras would be installed on main streets, roads and squares. Jatav said that CCTVs had become a must owing to the burgeoning population of the city.

Panic buttons would be installed at Chhapan Dukan, Rajwada, Railway Station, Airport, Bus stand and Bhanwarkuan Square. As soon as the button would be pressed, an alert message would be received by nearby police station. This will enable a woman to secure police help immediately. The buttons would be installed in Monopole that would send audio-vide information to the nearby police station, said the collector.

Jatav said that CCTVs would also help Integrated Traffic Management System. He also announced that henceforth installation of CCTVs would be mandatory for granting permission for construction of a new colony.

CCTVs are proposed in schools and colleges too. These CCTVs would be installed in collaboration with social, industrial, academic and voluntary organizations. The company tasked with CCTV installation would also be responsible for their maintenance.

The cameras will run via internet. Presently 20 internet companies are working in the district. On this occasion other police officers were also present.

Smart city project

1.Panic buttons would be installed at Chhapan Dukan, Rajwada, Railway Station, Airport, Bus stand and Bhanwarkuan Square.

2. As soon as the button would be pressed, an alert message would be received by nearby police station

3. The buttons would be installed in Monopole that would send audio-vide information to the nearby police station

4. CCTVs would be installed on main streets, roads and squares

5. CCTVs would be mandatory for granting permission for construction of a new colony

6. CCTVs are proposed in schools and colleges too