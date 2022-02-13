Making Dhar polythene-free and generating employment

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make Dhar polythene-free, Bhoj Jagruk Mahila Mandal Society is distributing hand-made paper bags free of cost to traders. The society is also making local women financially independent by engaging them in paper-bags making.

The society aims at discouraging the traders from using polythene bags. Groups of women, children and men are being encouraged to use these paper bags by the organization at different places in the town.

Bhoj Yuva Mandal president Khwahish Agrawal requested everyone to carry their own bags made of cloth and paper while going to market. He also urged people to motivate others to use natural fibre bags. All efforts are being made by the organization to make cloth bags available at the lowest cost, he said.

Meena Agrawal said that the Dhar city can be saved from polythene only with the collective efforts of everyone. 'Our mothers and sisters fill the kitchen waste in polythene bags and discard them on the roads. Cows eat the discarded packets and also end up eating the plastic which is very injurious to its health,' she said, urging people to shun polythene bags. Mahila Mandal and Yuva Mandal are engaging the women in hand-made paper bag making thus making them financially independent, she added.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:22 PM IST