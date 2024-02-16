Make Ujjain Attractive To Investors: Div Comm

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district will witness the colourful Vikramotsav, Vikram Trade Fair and Regional Investors' Conference on March 1. All departments should make special efforts to ensure that the investors and special guests coming to the events, to be held from March 1 to April 9, get a good view of the city.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal gave these instructions during the meeting organised on Thursday regarding the preparations for these events in the city. He said that people coming for the first time should take back a good memory from Ujjain. For this, special care should be taken to provide all the facilities to all the visiting investors, businessmen and special guests. He said that convenient arrangements for vehicle parking will be ensured for all the events. All the shops at the trade fair will be organised and must be set up before the fair. The commissioner asked the officers to ensure that the assigned tasks are done on priority from now on. It was told that the food zone and swings will be the centre of special attraction during the Vikram Trade Fair. There will also be a separate shop for automobiles and electronics.

The commissioner asked all the dealers present in the meeting to show their best work at the Trade Fair on the lines of the Gwalior Trade Fair. Rajesh Rathore of MPIDC said that a separate dome will be built for the Regional Investors’ Conference. There will also be different sessions on different topics at the summit. Expecting special cooperation from the health department, he said that fire and electronic safety teams should also be present. Reviewing the organisation of the Vikramotsav programme, Dr Goyal said that the number of spectators in the programme organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy should be estimated in advance. Shriram Tiwari, director of Vikramaditya Research Institute, said that the preparations are almost in the final stage.

Responsibilities have been handed over to all concerned people. Other cultural programmes including dance and poet’s conferences will be organised at Triveni Museum, Vikram Kirti Mandir and Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. An exhibition will also be organised on this occasion. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena, municipal commissioner Ashish Pathak, Ujjain Development Authority CEO Sandeep Soni and officials of all concerned departments were present in the meeting.