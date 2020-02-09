Make pap-smear test mandatory for women: Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha appeals MP government

Indore: Senior gynecologist Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha has appealed to government to make pap-smear test mandatory for women. He submitted a memorandum to the medical education minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho and appealed to her to take immediate steps to save lives of women from deadly cervical cancer.
According to Dr Yashlaha, a recent WHO report states that more than 1.82 lakh women suffer from cervical cancer every year and 74,000 fall prey to disease including over 250 from the city.
“As the number of patients is increasing swiftly, it should be made mandatory for all women of 9-45 years to get vaccinated to prevent the deadly disease.
“In India, not much is discussed in open about sex-related issues. And since, cervical cancer is associated with sex related complications, few people dare to visit physicians at the early stage of the disease or when the symptoms are detected,” Dr Yashlaha, 84, said.
In his letter to government, he said screening can be conducted at all the primary health centres at negligible cost with available infrastructure and brief training of staff posted there. “Awareness campaign to educate people has to be undertaken along with periodic screening and vaccination camps need to be organised. This way, large number of untimely deaths can be prevented,” he added.
Informing about the reasons of cervical cancer among women specially in rural areas, he said early marriage, multiple child births, non availability of vaccination at health centers, and lack of awareness are major reasons.