Make pap-smear test mandatory for women: Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha appeals MP government

Indore: Senior gynecologist Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha has appealed to government to make pap-smear test mandatory for women. He submitted a memorandum to the medical education minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho and appealed to her to take immediate steps to save lives of women from deadly cervical cancer.

According to Dr Yashlaha, a recent WHO report states that more than 1.82 lakh women suffer from cervical cancer every year and 74,000 fall prey to disease including over 250 from the city.

“As the number of patients is increasing swiftly, it should be made mandatory for all women of 9-45 years to get vaccinated to prevent the deadly disease.