Make Life Successful But Meaningful Too: Dr Khare

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is the responsibility of today's young generation to take the nation forward. Our youth are making their maximum efforts, but they have to take care of themselves while moving forward that your colleagues are not left behind. Youth should make their life successful but meaningful too.

Dr. Nishant Khare, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Youth Commission (Cabinet Minister Status) said this in a programme in a school. He was delivering the address on the subject ‘Role of youth in society’.

Dr. Khare said that we want to make such an India whose youth decide to take on a role in nation-building, take care of their family and become an integral part of the society. Along with the students, teachers were also present in the programme.

