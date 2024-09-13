Major Security Concern: Armed Thieves Steal 5 Sandalwood Trees In 1 Hour At MGM Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a brazen act that has sparked alarm, armed thieves managed to steal five sandalwood trees in just one hour from the campus of MGM Medical College, the largest medical institution in the state. The incident, which took place in the wee hours on Wednesday morning, raises serious questions about safety and security of medical and health institutions.

About 7-8 thieves, carrying firearms, first attacked the parking lot of Chacha Nehru Hospital around 2 to 2:30 a.m. Moreover, they threatened a security guard by holding a pistol on his head and assaulted him when he resisted. With a loading vehicle, electric cutters and weapons in hand, the thieves proceeded to chop sandalwood trees without hesitation. Their crime spree continued as they moved to the residential area of the college, cutting down more trees. Within an hour, they had stolen five sandalwood trees, despite the presence of guards on campus.

Lady professor witnesses the terror

Dr Shikha Ghanghoria, a professor residing on the college campus, witnessed the thieves in action. Awakened by strange noises around 3am, she initially thought it was a car malfunction. However, upon looking outside, she saw seven to eight men armed with guns in her garden, cutting down trees. ‘I thought they were here to rob the house.

In a panic, I called the police emergency number, but my call didn’t go through. When it finally did, no one responded,’ Dr Ghanghoria said. The thieves completed their operation and left before anyone could intervene. Later that morning, when the extent of the theft was discovered, Dr Ghanghoria contacted the police, who arrived on the scene and filed a complaint with the college’s dean Dr Sanjay Dixit.

Not a maiden incident, security lapses exposed

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at MGM Medical College. Despite repeated security breaches, authorities have not increased the number of guards, despite requests from residents for greater security, particularly around gate number seven. Meanwhile, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that efforts to heighten security has been started and they have ordered to install two more gates to secure the campus. ‘We have ordered to install gates near Anandmayi Ashram and near Chacha Nehru Hospital. We are increasing number of guards as well.’

"We have registered a case against unknown suspects and efforts are underway to catch the perpetrators."

- Satish Patel, Police Station in-charge, Sanyogitaganj