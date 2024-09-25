Major Police Reshuffle In Indore: 23 Inspectors & 2 Sub-Inspectors Transferred Across Stations

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major reshuffle, 23 inspectors (TIs) and two sub-inspectors (SIs) were transferred to different police stations in the city on Tuesday. According to the order issued by DCP (headquarter) Jagdish Dawar, Banganga police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya was sent to the reserve police line while Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar was sent to Banganga police station as TI.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge CB Singh was transferred to MIG police station and inspector Chandrakant Patel would be new in-charge of Vijay Nagar police station. MIG TI Manish Lodha was transferred to Tilak Nagar police station and Tilak Nagar TI Ajay Nayar was sent to the reserve police line. Sanju Kamle was sent to Chhoti Gwaltoli police station Annapurna PS. Inspector Sunil Shejwar was sent to Annapurna police station from the reserve police line.

TI Sunil Birththare was sent to Rajendra Nagar as TI. Kotwali police station in-charge Vedendra Singh Kushwah and Juni Indore police station in-charge Shailendra Singh Jadoun were sent to reserve police lines. Inspector Anil Gupta was transferred to Juni Indore police station from the city crime branch. Ratnamber Prasad Shukla was sent to the reserve police line from Sadar Bazaar and Tarun Singh Bhati was sent to Sadar Bazaar from the reserve police line.

Kanadiya police station in-charge KP Singh Yadav was sent to Chhatripura police station while Chhatripura police station in-charge was sent to reserve police line. Yogendra Singh was transferred to Kanadiya police station from the crime branch while Ravindra Parashar was sent to Central Kotwali from the reserve police line. Officiating Inspector SS Raghuwanshi was sent to Sarafa police station as TI. Sarafa TI Deepak Yadav was sent to the traffic police station.

Sujeet Shrivastav was sent to the crime branch from the reserve police line. Women’s police station in-charge Koushalya Chouhan was sent to the reserve police line. Shraddha Yadav was transferred to the women's police station from the crime branch. Bhagirathpura police post in-charge SI Deepak Kamble was sent to reserve police line and SI Kamal Kishore will be Bhagirathpura police post in-charge now.