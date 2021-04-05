Major lapse in Indore: Health department fails to send samples for genome sequencing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after seven days of orders from the state health department to send samples for genome sequencing of those ​who ​tested positive after ​the second dose of vaccine, city health officials could ​not ​map the patients to send their samples.

There are over 50 patients who were tested COVID positive after the second dose and state officials had directed them to take samples of such people and send them to the National Institute of Virology-Pune to know about mutation in the virus and to study the behaviour of the new variant if found.

“Yes, we will have to send samples for genome sequencing but we are busy in vaccination programmes to boost it on priority. We will soon map the patients and will send it for sequencing,” COVID nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We will send the samples for sequencing on Monday as we are yet to receive samples from the health department.”

Number of positive cases in the city is increasing swiftly and the officials believe that one of the reasons behind it is a variant of concerns prevalent among the population.

The sample reports of over 200 samples sent of genome sequencing ​are still pending with NCDC, Delhi.