Mahidpur: Wheat farmers getting higher prices than MSP, throng krishi upaj mandi

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Wheat farmers have been thronging Mahidpur Upaj Mandi from Monday with loads of wheat and expecting good returns for their bumper harvest as they are being offered more than Rs 2100 to Rs 2500 that is above the government declared MSP of Rs 2020 per quintals.

The market yard has been filled to the brim with huge quantities of wheat brought by farmers on tractors-trolleys on Thursday.

According to market authorities, every day more than 10,000 to 15,000 quintals of wheat is being brought by farmers to the market yard.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls cabinet meeting following election results

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:08 PM IST