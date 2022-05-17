Mahidpur: Vehicle rally marks Parshuram Jayanti

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The sarv-Brahmin community took out a grand vehicle rally on the auspicious occasion of Parshurma Jayanti and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Jayanti Mahotsav on Monday in which scores of community members took part enthusiastically.

The rally was taken from Shri Ram Mandir Audichya Dharamshala located near Jail Road which passed through various prominent sections of the town and terminated again at the temple.

The rally was welcomed by many social organisations on its route. Women and men dressed in colourful dresses were seen dancing on beats of drums. Slogans like “Brahaman Ekta Zindabad” were raised by the community members.

Parshuram Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The aim of his birth was to help Mother Earth get rid of sinful and destructive monarchs that neglected their duties. District panchayat members Kishore Sharma, Pramila Ranchod Trivedi, Sanjay Joshi, Sandeep Vyas and Pradeep Pandya welcomed the rally.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:46 PM IST