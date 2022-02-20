Mahidpur: Mohan Yadav performs bhoomi poojan of Rs 1.83 cr civil works in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav performed Bhoomi Pujan of construction, renovation and barrier-free works costing Rs 1,83,08,000 at Government College premises.

The programme was presided over by the member of the legislative assembly Bahadur Singh Chouhan. A total of three laboratory rooms, a technical assistant room, a library extension room and two ramps are to be built in the proposed construction work. The total area of the construction work is 539.26 square meters.

Ujjain additional director Dr RC Jatwa along with BJP workers, media persons, college alumni association office bearers, students and staff members were present. College principal Dr Asha Saxena delivered the welcome address and said that the state higher education department is leading among all states in the country to implement the new education policy 2020 under the guidance of the minister.

Chouhan, in his address, highlighted the development works completed in Madhav Science College, Ujjain under the guidance of Dr Yadav.

Minister Yadav also addressed the gathering and underlined the geographical importance of the research on the tropic of Cancer in Dongla village. He also expressed his thoughts on the importance of harmonious relationships in life throughout history as well as the high ideals of life explaining it in the context of the importance of Krishna-Sudama's friendship in village Narayana. Dr ZU Ahingar conducted the programme and Dr Reena Adhvaryu proposed the vote of thanks.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Official language committee to promote use of local dialect in government works

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:29 PM IST