Mahidpur, Jharda Shouldn’t Be Included In Nagda District: Budgurjar

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing demand to declare Nagda as a new district ahead of assembly elections, members of Jan Morcha have protested against the demand and urged not to include Mahidpur and Jharda towns under the new district.

They have handed over a memorandum to SDM Satyanarayan Soni with address to collector Kumar Purushottam on Saturday. Rita Budgurjar of Jan Morcha said that several demands to make Nagda a new district have to come to the fore ahead of the assembly elections.

But it has been made clear that if Nagda district is formed, then Mahidpur and Jharda tehsils shouldn’t be included in it. Mahidpur and Jharda would remain under Ujjain district only.

Members also raised demand to declare Mahidpur town as a new district. If the government includes Mahidpur and Jharda under Nagda district then members would be left with no option but to launch protest.

Mahidpur was a separate district in Holkar state (before Indian Independence). After gaining freedom, the status was pulled back and Mahidpur was declared a town under Ujjain district.

SDM Soni said that Jan Morcha workers have given a memorandum regarding the non-inclusion of Mahidpur and Jharda tehsils under Nagda district.

Secretary Gopal Pandey also urged the government to restore its lost status by making Mahidpur a new district. During which, Pallav Porwal, Gopal Pandey, Kailash Puri Goswami, Radheshyam Narvariya, Mahesh Sharma and other members were present.

