Mahidpur: Harvested soybean crop charred, reason unknown

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Harvested soybean crop burnt to ashes which were kept for drying on roadside located at Kandigai village, Mahidpur. The reason behind the incident is still unknown.

Reportedly, the crops belong to farmer Jankidas, son of Kishandas Bairagi. According to Jankidas, he had kept the soybean on the roadside as the field was full of water.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday. He added, a fire brigade was also called to help him, but the fire was so massive that it burnt the whole crop harvested on 10 bighas of land.

He has registered an FIR at the local police station. While giving information, the head constable of the police station said that a case of arson has been registered on the report of farmer Jankidas. The case will be further investigated by the officials.