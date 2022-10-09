e-Paper Get App
Mahidpur: Congress submits memorandum for crop loss compensation

Due to excess rainfall, the harvested and planted crops of maize and soybean have been completely destroyed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum has been submitted by the Congress party to release the crop loss compensation and insurance amount to the farmers as soon as possible. The memorandum was given to sub-divisional officer (SDM) Kailash Chandra Thakur under the guidance of Madhya Pradesh Congress committee general secretary Kamal Kishore Trivedi and block Congressmen along with farmers.

Along with this, they have also decided to stage a protest against SDM Thakur due to his bad behaviour towards farmers as Ghosla Chaupaty on October 11. On this occasion, senior Congress leader Anil Anchaliya, councilor Kailash Bagana, district member Kuldeep Singh Deora, and others were also present. Due to excess rainfall, the harvested and planted crops of maize and soybean have been completely destroyed.

