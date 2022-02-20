Mahidpur: 23 registration centres setup in Mahidpur for wheat procurement

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain collector Asheesh Singh has formed 23 registration centres in the town in compliance with the instructions issued by the state food supplies and consumer protection department regarding the procurement of wheat as per the support price ahead of 2022-23 Rabi crop produce.

Farmers in the region can approach these centres for registration. Nodal officers for 23 registration centres including 21 procurement centres and two autonomous groups have also been appointed.

Junior supply officer Nilesh Jadhav said that the Mahidpur tehsil centres include service co-operative societies of Bhimakheda, Baijnath, Gogapur, Ghonsla, Khedakhjuria, Chitawad, Jagoti, Jhutawad, Sagwali, Semalya, Barkheda Buzurg and Maa Bhavani autonomous group while Jharda tehsil centres include service cooperative societies of Gogakheda, Kason, Ranayrapir, Lotiyajunarda, Bolkheda Nau, Indokh, Kheda Madda, Kachhaliya Chand and Bharat Mata Ajivika autonomous group.

Singh has issued 11 instructions regarding the availability of all the necessary facilities at the centres. This includes registration forms to be given to farmers free of cost and monitoring that the common service centres are charging a maximum of Rs 50 only for the online registration.

According to the traders, the wheat crop will be ready for sale in Krishi Upaj Mandi in the next 15 to 20 days. Despite, a reduction in the wheat sowing area, production is being estimated to be good.

Senior agricultural extension officer JS Chouhan said that the Rabi crop production of wheat and gram too is expected to be good as the weather has been favourable this year. The crops will be harvested in the next 15 days, he added.

