Mahakal temple expansion plan: Expedite process of acquisition of 11 houses, Collector to officials

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After dealing with Covid-19 outbreak, the administration focusing on the Mahakal temple expansion plan. Collector convened the meeting of officials on Saturday and asked them to complete the process of acquisition of 11 houses which are in front of the Mahakal Temple within a week. He asked them to complete the process of acquisition of road from Triveni Museum to Chardham within a week.

A notice under Section 11 for acquisition of houses within 70 meters radius of Mahakal Temple will be published this week to expedite the expansion plan. Similarly, action under Section 19 for land acquisition for the road from Chardham Temple to Narsingh Ghat will also be completed this week.

The collector has ordered that timers be installed to display the time limit in the ongoing parking construction work in Kalbhairav and Siddhavat Temples. Works of Smart City and Ujjain Development Authority were also reviewed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:01 PM IST