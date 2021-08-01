Ujjain: Mahakal Sawari in Chandramouleshwar form to be taken out today

Ujjain: The second ride of Baba Mahakal during the month of Shravan will be taken out here on Monday. Baba Mahakal’s Sawari will be taken out on a silver palanquin.

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the second ride will also be taken out on curtailed route. It will reach Ramghat via Bada Ganesh Mandir, Harsiddhi Chauraha, Siddhashram. The ride will return via Harsiddhi Pal. The ride will be telecast live on the Temple Management Committee's website, local channels and will be streamed live on social media. People can witness the Mahakal ride from the confines of their home.

Darshan from 5 am to 1 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm

Due to the ride, there will be a change in the darshan arrangement at the Mahakal Temple. The devotees can avail of the darshan of the presiding deity at the temple from 5 am to 1 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Darshan will be only open to the devotees who have pre-booking. Early darshan will not be permitted on the day. All the roads leading to the temple will be closed for commoners at 1 pm.

Devotees rush despite rain

Mahakal Temple here witnessed a huge influx of devotees on Sunday. The devotees walk for three to four kilometers to avail of the darshan.

Devotees reached the temple walking barefoot on the path muddied due to rain. Despite the hassle their faith kept them going. They hailed Baba Mahakal on their way to darshan.

Due to the high number of devotees, the system of pre-booking failed and the administration made the entry open for all. The arrangement to check the vaccination certificates and the Covid test report also failed. Most of the devotees turned up wearing masks.

During the darshan on last Monday, a stampede like situation was created.

From Saturday, the Mahakal temple administration had changed the system and provided for entry of devotees from the side of Chardham temple.

This arrangement was to be implemented on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. But it collapsed on Sunday.

Devotees from across the country arrived for darshan and their queues reached near Jaisinghpura.

Most of the devotees coming from outside had not done pre-booking, so the darshan was opened for all.

Devotees had to cover three to four kilometres to get darshan. On an average they spent three to four hours in queues.

Collector Ashish Singh claimed that the devotees are having darshan with great ease.

The collector said that number of devotees is large so we have allowed everyone to avail of darshan.