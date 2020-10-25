Maha-Navami 2020: Navami Havan held, bhog distributed in Indore

Indore: Maha-Navami was celebrated by Bengali community in Indore on Sunday. To celebrate the day, ‘Navami Havan’ was performed following ‘pushpanjali’.

Devotees of Goddess Durga organised the Navami Havan after Navami puja and pray to Goddess Durga for good health and prosperity.

Further, special ‘bhog’ was prepared to be offered to goddess Durga. Bhog was distributed among devotees in packets to ensure safety, and devotees were asked to take ‘bhog prasad’ home.

Initially, the committee in Bengali club east had planned to organise ‘Dhanuchi’ dance. However, it was cancelled citing the possibility of crowd gathering during the dance.

Maha-Navami is the day of worship of Maha Durga and she is recognised as Mahishasur Mardini, meaning annihilator of Mahishasur. It is believed that on this very day Goddess Durga killed Mahishasur.

Hence, another ritual of Durga Balidan also performed on this day. In Durga Balidan there is a tradition of offering a sacrifice to Goddess Durga.

In Indore, a brown pumpkin was sacrificed, which is done symbolically every year.

Maha-Aarti was performed to celebrate the day. Further, to engage community members in positive feelings and vibes, a cultural programme was organised in the evening, as shared by Gautam Ghosh, coordinator for Bengali association east.

He added that people from all over city are invited to enjoy Bengali food during the fest. “Tomorrow, Maha Dashmi Puja will take place at 7:30 am,” Tarun Moitra, Ashish Moitra and Jitendra Samant from organising committee said.

Following the Puja, one of the most auspicious ceremony of offering ‘sindoor’ to the goddess will be performed.

Celebrations in Bengali club, Navlakha remained low key citing coronavirus outspread. Bhog was distributed in packets but other competitions and cultural events were not organised.