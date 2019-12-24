Magic of Christmas pervades in Indore

Indore: The celebrations of birth of Jesus Christ began from midnight, when the entire Christian community gathered for special prayer services and sang joyful songs of Christmas day.

Before Holy Mass, the carols were sung by the choir and the main celebrant Bishop Chacko SVD, Bishop of Indore Diocese along with co-celebrants Fr Biju Mathew, Fr Mahesh Sulya and Fr Anthony headed the procession at the altar with baby Jesus Christ in their arms.

The whole assembly stood respectfully and offered the prayers. The first special prayer much like ‘aarti’ began the celebrations. Thereafter flowers were offered to welcome Christ.

After the Holy Mass, a piece of Christmas cake was shared with every participant of the mass.

Bishop’s Christmas eve address at Red Church

“God is benevolent to human being; He wants us to live in peace, happiness and prosperity. He wants us that we are saved from all the evils that exist on earth. Therefore, God has blessed us with His only begotten Son Jesus Christ. Today as we celebrate the birth of our Lord in our midst we are blessed and saved by His coming.

Let us make this Christmas unique and special one by building up relationship with everyone in the families, communities and neighbours. Our true neighbours should be the needy, lonely and sick. Let us reach out to them with small gifts, if not at least with our very presence because our God is loving and kind.”

Bishop Chacko SVD, Bishop of Indore

St Arnold’s Parish, Vijay Nagar address

“Christmas is a festival of God becoming human. It is the strong relationship between God and humans that makes Christmas very special. It also invites us to welcome with open and warm hearts to all those who come to us. Christmas will make sense to us when we reach out to those who are in need. When we become a guiding star for the people who are astray, then only Christmas becomes our real identity.”

Fr Raju Dodiyar

St Arnold’s Parish, Vijaynagar

What Christmas means to devotees?

“Christmas is a time to celebrate God’s presence and His love among us. We have been preparing ourselves in many ways. One of them is spiritually through the sacrament of confession, common and individual prayers. Today, I feel so great that I am ready to receive Jesus Christ in my heart.”

Sr Mareena Chacko

“When I look around in the church premises, it is so beautifully decorated with colourful. It gives me immense joy and happiness. I was waiting for this moment to celebrate with my family. I know we celebrate Christmas every year but every year it brings blessings in the special manner in the form of joy, happiness and more over togetherness.”

Triza Paul