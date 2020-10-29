Madya Pradesh: MHA confirms suspension of IPS officer Purushottam Sharma caught 'beating wife' in video

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upheld the suspension of senior Madhya Pradesh IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, who was seen purportedly thrashing his wife in a video that went viral last month.

In a letter issued to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary on Wednesday, the MHA also directed the state government to chargesheet Sharma by November 27.

The state government had suspended Sharma from the post of special director general on September 29 following his viral video, in which he was seen beating his wife after she confronted him at the house of a news anchor with a regional channel.

When asked about the Centre's letter to the state government, Sharma said, "This is a procedure. I am going to file my reply and move the court."

After the incident came to light, Sharma had said that it was a family dispute which would be sorted out.

He had written to the state government that his suspension be revoked. However, his plea was not entertained.

He had also moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which upheld his suspension saying that it was a move necessary for fair inquiry.

Sharma said that his plea was still pending with the CAT.