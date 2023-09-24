Madhya Pradsh: Man Dies By Suicide In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man, Shatrughan (42), son of Ghanshyam Upadhyay, resident of Indira Nagar, consumed a poisonous substance here on Friday evening.

Late, he died during treatment in the district hospital. According to Chimanganj Mandi police, Shatrughan was an agent in RTO. Due to unknown reasons, he had consumed poison. When his health deteriorated, his family took him to the hospital.

Even the family did not realise for a long time that he had consumed poison. Family members say that he was not stressed.

It is not known whether he was under the influence of alcohol, intentionally consumed poison or accidentally ingested a poisonous substance.

