Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Gaurav Diwas: Musical Night Pays Homage To Kishore Kumar

FPJ

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): To mark Khandwa Gaurav Diwas, ‘Kishore Kumar Nights’ was organised here at Anaj Mandi premises, Khandwa to pay tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary. The event was held in aid of musical facility creation featuring various artistes and special appearances.

State forest minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, mayor Amrita Yadav appeared as special guests. Indian music director, singer Ram Shankar was felicitated with Kishor Gaurav Samman in memory of late Sardar Harvansh Singh Narang. Shankar was felicitated with a reward money of Rs 51k, shawl, shreefal (coconut) and felicitation letter as mark of honour.

Notably, Ram Shankar was born and brought up in a musical family. He learned Indian classical & light music from his father late Shankar & his uncle late Shambhu. They were world famous Sufi singer duo. Ram Shankar has given more than 3k shows of Sufi songs, Ghazal, Bhajan, Qawwali and Gurbanis.

During the event, forest minister Shah paid homage to Kishore Da saying that the great singer and actor will always be alive in our hearts through his innumerable melodious songs. Singers enthralled the crowd with their mesmerising performances on ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’, ‘Chatur Nar Badi Hoshiyar’ and 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron.’

During which, district panchayat president Kanchan Tanve, collector Anoop Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (SP) Satyendra Sharma besides public representatives were present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)