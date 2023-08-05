Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA

FPJ

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): To mark golden jubilee of MP State Agricultural Marketing Board (Bhopal), a special felicitation event was organised at Krishi Upaj Mandi Garoth on Thursday.

MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, ex-MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan, BJP district vice-president and Nagar Panchayat president Rajesh Sethia and SDM Ravindra Parmar too graced the event. MLA Dhakad praised smooth functioning of Krishi Upaj Mandi. SDM Parmar also addressed the programme. Proprietor of Ambika Dal Mill Mahesh Agarwal and veteran employee of Mandi Ramgopal Malviya were felicitated. Saplings were planted in the mandi premises to mark end of celebrations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)