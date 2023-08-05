 Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA
Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA

MLA Dhakad praised smooth functioning of Krishi Upaj Mandi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): To mark golden jubilee of MP State Agricultural Marketing Board (Bhopal), a special felicitation event was organised at Krishi Upaj Mandi Garoth on Thursday.

MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, ex-MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan, BJP district vice-president and Nagar Panchayat president Rajesh Sethia and SDM Ravindra Parmar too graced the event. MLA Dhakad praised smooth functioning of Krishi Upaj Mandi. SDM Parmar also addressed the programme. Proprietor of Ambika Dal Mill Mahesh Agarwal and veteran employee of Mandi Ramgopal Malviya were felicitated. Saplings were planted in the mandi premises to mark end of celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA

Madhya Pradesh's Garoth Mandi Records Increased Arrival Of Agri Produce: MLA

