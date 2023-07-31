Madhya Pradesh: Youth Sent To Bhairavgarh Jail

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who tried to spoil the atmosphere of the city by making statements like ‘Sawari nikal ke dikhao’ (take out the procession if you have guts) was arrested and sent to judicial custody at Central Bhairavgarh Jail here on Sunday.

Madhav Nagar TI Manish Lodha said, ‘On receipt of the video of an unknown youth saying ‘Sawari nikal ke dikhao’, an offence under non-bailable Section 505 (2) of the IPC was registered on the report of Mahesh Tiwari.

Teams were formed for the search and arrest of the accused and on the basis of the video the accused was identified as one Shoaib of Naliya Bakhal. On the basis of information given by the relatives and possible places of the accused for arrest, he was nabbed from Nagjhiri.

Along with this, preventive action under Section 151 of the CrPC was also taken and presented before the court and prison warrant was made. Shoaib will remain in jail till the next date of hearing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)