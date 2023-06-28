 Madhya Pradesh: Youth Kills Self
A young man living in Manchhaman Colony committed suicide by hanging on the third floor of his house.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man living in Manchhaman Colony committed suicide by hanging on the third floor of his house. Rahul Chowdhary (25) used to sell hand-tying threads outside Mahakal and nearby temples.

His brother Ranjit went to his room to wake him up on Monday afternoon. Rahul was found hanging. Ranjit said that Rahul was addicted to cannabis. He smoked it on Monday night as well. The deceased mother is a nurse by profession.

